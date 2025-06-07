Alex Bregman Snuck in a Shave While Watching Red Sox-Yankees From Dugout
Alex Bregman decided he needed to make a change during Friday night's Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees rivalry game.
The Red Sox quickly went down 7-0 to the Yankees after two innings, and Bregman figured his team needed a vibe shift. So, he went into the locker room and shaved his mustache off. Yep, you read that right.
Bregman has been out since May 23 with a quad injury, so it's not like he was in the middle of playing when he decided to shave. But the cameras were still on him in the dugout, so fans could see a clear before-and-after shot of Bregman's face.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox and Bregman, Boston couldn't capture the win on Friday night. The team went on to score six runs, but New York still won 9-6.
As for Bregman, he's hoping to make a strong recovery from his quad injury. The two-time World Series champion has already begun his running progression, too, Boston.com reported earlier on Friday. His expected return date hasn't been shared yet; maybe the mustache will grow back by the time he re-enters the lineup.