Alex Cora Bluntly Summed Up Red Sox' Performance After Getting Swept by Brewers
With Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in walk-off fashion, the Boston Red Sox were swept by Milwaukee in the three-game series. Even though the scoreboard says that the Red Sox were outscored by just six runs, manager Alex Cora doesn't believe Wednesday's game—or the series—was particularly close.
"We didn't play well today," Cora said after the game. "The score was the score but we walked the leadoff guy, we didn't cover first, we dropped a fly ball to left, we got thrown out at third, we made the play at the end. The score will say that it was a good baseball game but we didn't play well today."
One of Boston's most egregious errors on Wednesday occurred in the bottom of the 10th inning with the Red Sox clinging to a one-run lead. Facing Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten with runners on first and third and no outs, Brewers left fielder Isaac Collins grounded a ball to rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell, who threw home in an attempt to prevent a run from scoring. But the throw was errant and the Red Sox ended up not making a single out on the play. It was one of three errors in the game for Boston. The Brewers won the game on a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat.
The Red Sox have now lost five straight games and have plummeted to fourth place in the American League East. It's a shocking stretch for a team that brought in marquee players this offseason (Alex Bregman, Garret Crochet) and was projected to be among the contenders in the AL.
"We got to be better and that's the bottom line," Cora said. "Especially in the fundamentals...They ran the bases better than us, they played good defense, obviously, they pitched. But the little things. Man on second, no outs, they move guys over. I think we did a good job today in that aspect but overall, as far as fundamentals and clean baseball, they were a lot better than us."