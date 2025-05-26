'We Suck Right Now': Red Sox Outfielder Bluntly Assesses Team Amid Three-Game Skid
The Boston Red Sox weren't above .500 for very long. After finally climbing out to a 27-26 record earlier this week, they've lost three consecutive games—two to the Baltimore Orioles and one to the Milwaukee Brewers—and now sit at 27-29.
Following Monday's 3-2 defeat at American Family Field, Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder didn't mince words about the state of the team at the Memorial Day mark of the season:
"We suck right now," he said, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier in a post on Bluesky.
Stern, but fair.
Refsnyder acknowledged there are "no excuses" for Boston's struggles, Speier added, but that they have a "good clubhouse and players are working hard."
Dealing with a slew of injuries and in turn calling up top prospect Marcelo Mayer this weekend, the Red Sox currently sit in third place in the AL East and are three games out of a spot in the wild card. They'll continue their series with the Brewers on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.