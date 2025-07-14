Alex Cora Eerily Predicted Red Sox’ 10-Game Winning Streak Nearly Two Months Ago
The Red Sox are red hot.
With a 4–1 win over the Rays on Sunday, Boston has now won 10 straight games as the baseball world heads into the All-Star break. It’s a notable high for the Sox, who have been a drastically streaky team to start 2025.
While the run of wins may have come as a shock to the baseball world, or at the very least the Red Sox’ recent opposition, one man who was not surprised was manager Alex Cora. In fact, Cora essentially called the streak two months ago while Boston was stuck with a middling record.
NESN shared a video from back in late May, when Cora talked openly about how his team was just one win streak away from being near the top of baseball.
“You guys know how I feel about 10-game win streaks. we haven’t done that in a while,” Cora said. “When you get on a hot streak, you want to get eight games over .500, 10 games over .500. We’re still playing where we’re at. An average team. Hopefully when we get our streak, we can get to eight games over .500 and then take off.”
With their 10-game winning streak, the Sox are officially 53–45—eight games over .500—as they head to the All-Star break. It’s Boston’s first 10-game winning streak since the 2018 season.
The Red Sox still have some work to do in an impressive AL East division, with the Yankees and Blue Jays still both ahead of Boston as we head into the Midsummer Classic.
Still, if Cora’s prediction continues to hold true, this winning streak is just the start. After the All-Star break, they might just take off.