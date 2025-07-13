Garrett Crochet Had Wholesome Response to Achieving First Complete Shutout Game
Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet threw a complete shutout game for the first time in his career on Saturday, leading the Red Sox to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Crochet pitched all nine innings and allowed just three hits, no walks or runs, and struck out nine for the Red Sox. After reaching this feat for the first time, Crochet hilariously admitted he didn't know what to do after notching the final out of the game.
“I didn’t even know what to do when the third out was recorded,” Crochet said after the game, via Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I was like, ‘Where do I stand?’"
Crochet, who was recently named to his second straight MLB All-Star Game, called his first complete shutout game "really special." He previously came close to a complete shutout against the New York Yankees last month, but gave up a home run to Aaron Judge in the ninth inning. This time around, Crochet managed to close out the game.
“It was really awesome, really special. Just grateful to get the job done,” Crochet said, via Smith. "... Incredibly satisfying. ... Nice to keep the streak going, too.”
With Crochet's performance, the Red Sox extend their winning streak to nine straight games. They are now 52-45 and are 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.