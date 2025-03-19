SI

Alex Cora Shut Down Criticism of Rival Manager Aaron Boone: 'He's One of the Best'

The Red Sox manager had high praise for Boone.

Blake Silverman

Red Sox manager Cora, left, talks with Yankees manager Boone during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series.
Red Sox manager Cora, left, talks with Yankees manager Boone during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com
Alex Cora and Aaron Boone may be on opposite sides of baseball's most bitter rivalry, but that doesn't mean there isn't a shared respect between them. When the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees linked up for a spring-training game Tuesday, Cora had strong thoughts on criticism Boone receives.

Boone has managed the Yankees since 2018. He made his first World Series appearance as manager last year and was rewarded with a two-year extension, which keeps him in the Bronx through the 2027 season. He's still searching for his first World Series ring at the helm after the Los Angeles Dodgers took care of the Yankees in five games last fall.

Despite the World Series drought, Boone has won three AL East titles since he took over and has gotten to 90 wins or more in all but one of the full seasons played under his leadership. And Cora made sure he got his praise, despite all the outside noise.

“That guy over there, man, gets a lot of s--- from people but he’s one of the best,” Cora said of Boone via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

A solid stamp of approval, especially from someone who's supposed to be an arch-nemesis—at least on the surface.

Boone and the Yankees begin their season March 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees and Red Sox first play this season on June 6 in the Bronx.

