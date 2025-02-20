Yankees Sign Manager Aaron Boone to Extension Through 2027 Season
Aaron Boone is staying in the Bronx.
The New York Yankees are sticking to the plan.
On Thursday, the team announced that they had agreed to an extension with manager Aaron Boone that will keep him in the Bronx through the 2027 season.
Boone has been leading the Yankees since 2018, and has gotten the team to at least 90 wins in all but one of the full seasons the team has played under his watch.
While they have won three AL East division titles in that span, they have yet to secure a World Series ring with him at the helm, their closest run being last year’s charge to the World Series, which they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
