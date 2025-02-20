SI

Yankees Sign Manager Aaron Boone to Extension Through 2027 Season

Aaron Boone is staying in the Bronx.

Tyler Lauletta

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone participates in spring training workouts.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone participates in spring training workouts. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees are sticking to the plan.

On Thursday, the team announced that they had agreed to an extension with manager Aaron Boone that will keep him in the Bronx through the 2027 season.

Boone has been leading the Yankees since 2018, and has gotten the team to at least 90 wins in all but one of the full seasons the team has played under his watch.

While they have won three AL East division titles in that span, they have yet to secure a World Series ring with him at the helm, their closest run being last year’s charge to the World Series, which they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/MLB