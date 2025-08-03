Alex Rodriguez Blasts Yankees Over Their Recent Struggles
The New York Yankees' recent struggles hit another new low on Saturday when they dropped to third place in the AL East after a second straight loss to the Miami Marlins.
Aaron Boone's team has been making too many errors and some costly mental mistakes lately, which have been not been sitting well with the team's fanbase.
The team's play also hasn't impressed two of the its former legends. Derek Jeter broke down their struggles on Saturday, saying: "They make way too many mistakes. Way too many mistakes."
Alex Rodriguez also weighed on on the team's struggles, and he painted a pretty bleak picture for their future.
“You can’t make this up,” Rodriguez said on the MLB on Fox studio show. “I mean, look, you can bring in nine relievers, it’s not going to make a difference. I don’t care if you bring back their ’98 bullpen with Mariano [Rivera], Mike Stanton, and Jeff Nelson, if your pitchers are going 3⅓, 4⅓, it’s not going to work.”
He added: “Here is my biggest concern—You bring in seven guys and you’re still miles away from winning a world title. … You’ve got to restructure this roster. I like a lot of the players individually but together it just doesn’t work.”
The Yankees are 4-6 in their last 10 games and on Sunday they'll try to avoid being swept by the Marlins in their three game series in Miami.
With the playoff push in full swing, the Yankees need to clean up a lot of issues if they want to be serious contenders come October.