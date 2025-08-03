Jazz Chisholm Jr. Was Doubled Off After He Didn't Get Back to First on Infield Pop-Up
The Yankees have had quite the weekend on their trip to Miami for a series with the Marlins.
On Friday night, their new-look bullpen gave up nine runs in the final three innings which led to a tough 13-12 defeat after they were walked off on a dribbler from Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez. On Saturday, they suffered a difficult inning-ending out due to a base running error by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.
He walked to lead off the second inning before catcher Ben Rice popped out for the first out of the frame. Then, the next batter Paul Goldschmidt sent a pop-up to second base which Chisholm watched fly in the air. Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards must have seen Chisholm standing far from the bag out of the corner of his eye because he quickly snapped a throw to first after bringing it in to improbably end the inning as Chisholm couldn't get back in time.
Certainly a heads-up moves by Edwards but the replay does show Chisholm standing while the ball is in the air and even inching further away from the bag which put him in position to get called out:
Yankees manager Aaron Boone appeared to let out some frustrations after the lapse:
In the top of the first inning, the Yankees tried to take an early lead by sending Trent Grisham home but Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers's throw beat him to the plate by a mile:
Ramírez homered in the first and fourth inning for the Marlins in what ended up a 2–0 victory.
Always remember the fundamentals and stay alert on the base paths.