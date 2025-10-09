SI

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., David Ortiz Troll Yankees Legends On-Air After Blue Jays' Win

Kristen Wong

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz teamed up to roast Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez after the Yankees got knocked out of the postseason.
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and David Ortiz teamed up to roast Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez after the Yankees got knocked out of the postseason. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @MLBONFOX
In this story:

The Yankees saw their season come to a bitter end Wednesday night in a 5–2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. While Toronto is heading to the championship series for the first time in nine years, the Yankees yet again experienced another postseason letdown as their hitters ran out of firepower in the late innings of the game.

The Blue Jays' $500 million man Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had no such issue this series, homering in each of the first three games of the series. He followed that up with a hit and an RBI in Game 4 and watched as his teammates helped finish off the AL East powerhouse in the Bronx.

Afterward, Guerrero held back tears taking in the special moment. That didn't last for long, though, as the Toronto star slugger was later seen partying it up in the locker room.

At one point, Guerrero joined the Fox Sports MLB crew for a postgame interview, and he couldn't resist teaming up with David Ortiz to rib a pair of Yankees legends, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

"DAAAA YANKEES LOSE," Guerrero said, eliciting lots of laughs all around. Big Papi loved it, and repeated the words after him. The two then did it in sync one more time just for good measure:

Too good.

The Blue Jays are set to host Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday against either the Tigers or Mariners.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/MLB