Vladimir Guerrero Jr., David Ortiz Troll Yankees Legends On-Air After Blue Jays' Win
The Yankees saw their season come to a bitter end Wednesday night in a 5–2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. While Toronto is heading to the championship series for the first time in nine years, the Yankees yet again experienced another postseason letdown as their hitters ran out of firepower in the late innings of the game.
The Blue Jays' $500 million man Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had no such issue this series, homering in each of the first three games of the series. He followed that up with a hit and an RBI in Game 4 and watched as his teammates helped finish off the AL East powerhouse in the Bronx.
Afterward, Guerrero held back tears taking in the special moment. That didn't last for long, though, as the Toronto star slugger was later seen partying it up in the locker room.
At one point, Guerrero joined the Fox Sports MLB crew for a postgame interview, and he couldn't resist teaming up with David Ortiz to rib a pair of Yankees legends, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
"DAAAA YANKEES LOSE," Guerrero said, eliciting lots of laughs all around. Big Papi loved it, and repeated the words after him. The two then did it in sync one more time just for good measure:
Too good.
The Blue Jays are set to host Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday against either the Tigers or Mariners.