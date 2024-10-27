Alex Verdugo Vibing to Ice Cube Before Game 2 of the World Series Was a Look
Ice Cube was the opening act for Game 2 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Minutes before the first pitch, the founding member of N.W.A. performed heavily edited parts of two songs as he strolled from the fence in center field to home plate.
Cube began with Westside Connection's "Bow Down" and then did a version of "It Was a Good Day" where he messed around a hit a double. He also worked some new lyrics in about the Yankees.
The two songs came out in the early 90's which explains why Dave Roberts was one of the few people in the dugouts who was truly appreciating the moment. Well, him and Alex Verdugo - who was born the same year Bow Down was released. This just goes to show you that some music is timeless.
Stay tuned to see if Verdugo was truly inspired by the performance.