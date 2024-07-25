Five All-Star Trade Proposals Ahead of MLB's Trade Deadline
With less than a week to go before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, we’ve yet to see the sort of headline-grabbing deals that could reshape the playoff race (all due respect to new Kansas City Royals reliever Hunter Harvey). But they’re certainly being discussed behind closed doors, and while we don’t have access to those conversations, we can dream up some blockbuster trades of our own while the real deals are sorted out.
All of the key pieces being acquired in the trade proposals below have made an All-Star team in the last three years, with most of those selections coming in 2023 or ‘24. And every trade was approved by Baseball Trade Values’ trade simulator, which analyzes a vast history of past deals to assign a numerical value to every active player down to the depths of the minor leagues.
Without further ado, let’s discuss some deals we could see going down before front offices close up shop on the trade market for the summer.
All prospect rankings are according to MLB Pipeline.
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire LHP Garrett Crochet, OF Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago White Sox acquire SP Bobby Miller, OF Josue De Paula (Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect), LHP Jackson Ferris (No. 6), C Thayron Liranzo (No. 8), OF Eduardo Quintero (No. 19), SS Noah Miller (No. 26)
The Dodgers are reportedly “all in” on upgrading their roster at the trade deadline, so let’s swing a deal worthy of such a declaration. Even with Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw returning from the injured list this week, Los Angeles is eyeing another starting pitcher with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler still sidelined.
Crochet isn’t just the best pitcher likely to change teams this month—the 25-year-old lefthander has been the majors’ most valuable pitcher this season according to fWAR. The converted reliever has been heavily linked to the Dodgers, who could also push Andy Pages from center field to his more natural position in right to make room for Robert, who turns 27 next Saturday and has a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger to his name.
With Crochet under club control through 2026 and Robert through ‘27, the White Sox are understandably going to have to be blown away to consider dealing both, even with Chicago sporting MLB’s worst record and in dire need of a rebuild. A return featuring Miller (who started Game 2 of the 2023 NLDS), two of the Dodgers’ top five prospects and a few more enticing youngsters could be enough to get a deal over the line.
Miller was optioned to Triple A before the All-Star break in the midst of a brutal sophomore slump, but the flamethrower enjoyed a fine rookie season and could yet develop into an ace. De Paula, 19, trained under the wings of Juan Soto and Elly De La Cruz last offseason and has the tools to make a similar impact at the plate if he reaches his potential. MLB Pipeline compares Ferris, a 20-year-old in High A ball, to Blake Snell at the same stage of the reigning NL Cy Young winner’s career. Liranzo is a switch-hitting catcher who led the California League in virtually every slugging statistic last season.
The particular mid- and low-level prospects involved in blockbusters are impossible to predict, but an offer like this would catch the attention of White Sox GM Chris Getz.
New York Yankees acquire OF/2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., RP Tanner Scott
Miami Marlins acquire OF Spencer Jones (Yankees’ No. 2 prospect), LHP Brock Selvidge (No. 10), 2B Roc Riggio (No. 18)
Some clubs have reportedly cooled on acquiring Chisholm due to his perceived brashness and past injury issues, but he seems like the sort of player whose flashy game and personality would help him shine in the Bronx. The 26-year-old has two more years of club control remaining and could serve as a spark plug atop a Yankees lineup aching for an explosive leadoff hitter. Chisholm, a 2022 All-Star, has what it takes to turn in a 25–25 season in New York, as Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch would help his left-handed power play up. He can play center field or second base, where Trent Grisham and Gleyber Torres, respectively, have been inconsistent for the Yanks.
Scott, Miami’s lone All-Star this season, has had an element of luck to his success (his .167 BABIP is the lowest of all 184 qualified relievers), and his 5.1 BB/9 walk rate is higher than what contenders prefer from a closer. But he’s been tough to square up the last couple of years and would instantly become New York’s top lefty reliever.
Jones, a 6’6” 2022 first-round pick, is one of the crown jewels of the Yankees’ system alongside fellow outfielder Jasson Domínguez. But New York can afford to let one of them go if they fancy their chances at re-signing Juan Soto this offseason, and Jones, 23, seems more likely to depart amid a decent yet unspectacular season at Double A.
Selvidge, 21, doesn’t have overwhelming stuff but developed a plus cutter last year and could bloom into a mid-rotation starter. MLB Pipeline compares Riggio to a left-handed version of former Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia as an undersized, scrappy second baseman who likes to launch the ball in the air, though “he’s not the pure hitter Pedroia was.”
Pittsburgh Pirates acquire DH/OF Brent Rooker
Oakland A’s acquire RHP Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates’ No. 4 prospect), RP Carmen Mlodzinski, SS Tsung-Che Cheng (No. 7), LHP Michael Kennedy (No. 13)
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked to Rooker, a 29-year-old slugger who came out of nowhere to represent Oakland at last year’s All-Star Game and has been even better this season (.291/.370/.578 slash line, 23 home runs). But Philadelphia already has enough corner outfield/DH types, so let’s send Rooker to the other side of Pennsylvania to give Paul Skenes and the Pirates some much-needed help on offense.
Pittsburgh hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and is just one game out of the wild-card race entering Wednesday. The Buccos should make a big move, and with Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller slated to lead their rotation for the next several years—not to mention top prospect Bubba Chandler, who should be called up in 2025—they can comfortably deal from their stockpile of minor-league arms. Oakland will be after a number of them considering Rooker is under team control through ‘27.
Ashcraft was drafted back in 2018 and underwent Tommy John surgery in ‘21, but it appears the 24-year-old is on the verge of breaking into a big-league rotation. He’s struck out more than a batter per inning with just 1.5 walks per 9 IP in 15 games between Double and Triple A this season, including a sparkling 0.49 ERA in four Triple A appearances. The former second-round pick has the stuff to step into Oakland’s mediocre rotation right now.
Mlodzinski could similarly go straight to the A’s bullpen given his success in Pittsburgh’s deep relief corps this season, and his use as a multi-inning arm hints at the possibility he could be converted back into a starter after he filled that role at South Carolina. Kennedy, 19, is a longer-term bet whose pitchability already lends him a pretty high floor. Cheng is the best defensive shortstop in the Pirates’ system and possesses plus speed with good gap power, and he’d have more opportunity to play at the top level in Oakland given the presence of Oneil Cruz in Pittsburgh.
Atlanta Braves acquire SP Tyler Anderson, INF/OF Luis Rengifo, cash
Los Angeles Angels acquire RHP JR Ritchie (Braves’ No. 3 prospect), RHP Drue Hackenberg (No. 9), OF Isaiah Drake (No. 21), INF Geraldo Quintero (No. 27)
Atlanta’s depth has been severely tested this year, from Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. being lost for the season by the end of May to Ozzie Albies and Max Fried both going on the injured list Sunday. The Braves tried to plug their hole at the keystone by signing Whit Merrifield off the scrap heap after he was discarded by the Phillies, but he injured his finger during warmups before what was set to be his debut. While the 35-year-old is expected to take the field soon, a more enticing two-pronged solution is probably needed, anyway.
Acquiring Anderson, an All-Star this summer and in 2022, would push one of two inexperienced rookies out of Atlanta’s rotation and give the Braves a versatile, underrated player in Rengifo who can fill in at second base and play all over the diamond once Albies is back. Anderson has some playoff experience with the Rockies and Dodgers and would give Atlanta a whopping four starters from this year’s National League All-Star squad once Fried returns (along with Chris Sale and Reynaldo López). It’d make their rotation a little lefty-heavy, but their two biggest obstacles to the World Series, the Phillies and Dodgers, rely heavily on southpaw sluggers. Both Anderson and Rengifo are also under team control for next year, and the Angels could send along some cash to soften the blow of Anderson’s $13 million annual salary and sweeten Atlanta’s prospect package.
In this deal, the Braves would surrender two promising pitching prospects who are still a couple of years away but profile as solid starters. Ritchie just returned from Tommy John surgery last month but boasts four pitches that all grade as at least average, with a plus slider serving as his out pitch. Hackenberg, the younger brother of former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg, relies on a sinking fastball to generate tons of ground balls and should eat more innings than the average modern starter.
Drake and Quintero both possess the blazing speed to steal 40 bases per season if their bats mature enough to make them full-time players, with the 19-year-old Drake owning a higher ceiling and lower floor while Quintero seems like a future utility guy.
Houston Astros acquire 1B Yandy Díaz
Tampa Bay Rays acquire SS Brice Matthews (Astros’ No. 3 prospect), RHP Alonzo Tredwell (No. 11), RHP Michael Knorr (No. 14)
The Astros are suddenly atop the AL West standings after erasing what was once a 10-game Mariners lead in record time. Houston has a clear area for improvement, as it ranks last in the American League in first basemen slugging percentage (.297) by a wide margin due to José Abreu’s rapid deterioration before his release last month and 32-year-old Jon Singleton’s mediocre production. While Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be the ultimate difference maker at the position, Toronto has indicated he won’t be moved as it intends to retool for one last run with its current core next season.
Díaz, a 2023 All-Star who finished sixth in AL MVP voting last year, could be an even better fit due to his superior contact skills and lower salary, and he could be available with the Rays treading water around .500. Díaz turns 33 in August and is in the middle of a three-year, $24 million contract, and Tampa Bay is well known for shipping out its veterans while they can still be exchanged for younger, cheaper players with more years of team control.
Matthews is Houston’s No. 3 prospect and has showcased a tantalizing power-speed combination since being selected with the No. 28 pick in last year’s draft out of Nebraska. Tampa Bay needs a shortstop of the future in the wake of Wander Franco’s fall from grace, and while Matthews may not have the arm to stick there long-term, the former Texas all-state quarterback has the athletic profile to play somewhere up the middle in the majors. While I don’t pretend to know the intricacies of the Rays’ touted pitching development system, Tredwell and Knorr represent the sort of arms with high strikeout rates they’ve coveted in the past.