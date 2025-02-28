SI

Andrew Benintendi Breaks Hand in Spring Training, Will Likely Miss Opening Day

The White Sox outfielder will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

Mike McDaniel

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will likely miss Opening Day.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand, the team announced Thursday. He will likely miss Opening Day.

Benintendi was hit in the right hand by an 87-mph fastball from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of spring training action on Thursday. He left the game and did not return.

Benintendi's fractured hand will not require surgery.

The veteran outfielder is in the third year of a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2023. He tied a career-high with 20 home runs last season, but hit just .229, which is the worst batting average of his career outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 baseball season.

Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

