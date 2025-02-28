Andrew Benintendi Breaks Hand in Spring Training, Will Likely Miss Opening Day
The White Sox outfielder will be sidelined for four to six weeks.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand, the team announced Thursday. He will likely miss Opening Day.
Benintendi was hit in the right hand by an 87-mph fastball from Cleveland Guardians pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of spring training action on Thursday. He left the game and did not return.
Benintendi's fractured hand will not require surgery.
The veteran outfielder is in the third year of a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2023. He tied a career-high with 20 home runs last season, but hit just .229, which is the worst batting average of his career outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 baseball season.
