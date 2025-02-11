Angels Agree to Sign Veteran Closer Kenley Jansen Ahead of Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have found their closer for the 2025 MLB season.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that the Angels agreed to sign veteran right-handed reliever Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $10 million. MLB Network's Jon Heyman was first to report the agreement.
Jansen has spent most of his 15-year MLB career in Southern California, as he tallied 350 saves over 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010 to '21. Jansen pitched one year for the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
At 37 years old, Jansen remains a solid option at the back end of a bullpen. In 54 appearances last season for the Red Sox, he logged 27 saves and a 3.29 ERA to go along with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Jansen enters the 2025 season with 447 career saves, which ranks fourth in MLB history. He is 32 saves away from moving into third place on the all-time list and passing Hall of Fame reliever Lee Smith, who registered 478 saves for eight different teams from 1980 to '97.
The veteran closer joins an Angels bullpen that ranked 16th in baseball last year with a 3.99 ERA. Flamethrower Ben Joyce and Brock Burke will likely serve as the Angels' other top late-inning options in the bullpen to set up Jansen for save situations.
Angels pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in Tempe, Ariz., on Tuesday.