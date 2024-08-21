SI

Angels Pitcher Had MLB Fans in Awe With Nastiest Strikeout of MLB Season

Ben Joyce lit up the radar gun with three straight 103-plus MPH pitches in his strikeout of Bobby Witt Jr.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce prepares to face Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. during the Angels' 9-5 win at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce prepares to face Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. during the Angels' 9-5 win at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @PitchingNinja
In this story:

There are fast fastballs and then there's Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce's fastball. Joyce, who already threw the fastest pitch of the year during an outing against the Seattle Mariners in July, and then topped his own mark when he fired a 104.7 mph heater to New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez earlier in August, lit up the radar gun once again during the Angels' 9-5 win over the Royals.

Joyce, who entered the game in a non-save situation in the bottom of the ninth inning, struck out Royals outfielder MJ Melendez and got infielder Michael Massey to ground out to second, bringing up American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr.

Joyce proceeded to blow away Witt, striking him out with three straight pitches that were clocked over 103 mph, including two at 105 mph.

MLB fans were in awe.

Joyce did this against one of the best hitters in MLB right now in Witt, who, if not for Aaron Judge's incredible season, would be the frontrunner for the AL MVP.

Joyce has notched a pair of saves, a 2.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Published |Modified
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB