Angels Pitcher Had MLB Fans in Awe With Nastiest Strikeout of MLB Season
There are fast fastballs and then there's Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce's fastball. Joyce, who already threw the fastest pitch of the year during an outing against the Seattle Mariners in July, and then topped his own mark when he fired a 104.7 mph heater to New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez earlier in August, lit up the radar gun once again during the Angels' 9-5 win over the Royals.
Joyce, who entered the game in a non-save situation in the bottom of the ninth inning, struck out Royals outfielder MJ Melendez and got infielder Michael Massey to ground out to second, bringing up American League MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr.
Joyce proceeded to blow away Witt, striking him out with three straight pitches that were clocked over 103 mph, including two at 105 mph.
MLB fans were in awe.
Joyce did this against one of the best hitters in MLB right now in Witt, who, if not for Aaron Judge's incredible season, would be the frontrunner for the AL MVP.
Joyce has notched a pair of saves, a 2.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched this season.