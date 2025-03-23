Angels, Braves Agree to Swap Pitchers in Trade Ahead of Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels agreed to swap pitchers in a trade just days before the 2025 MLB season gets underway.
The Braves are set to acquire left-handed pitcher Jose Suarez from the Angels in exchange for righty Ian Anderson, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Suarez, 27, has struggled over the last couple of seasons. The Venezuela native recorded a 6.02 ERA across 22 appearances including three starts in 2024. He registered 56 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings while walking 27 batters. In 2023, he made 11 appearances (seven starts) and logged an ERA of 8.29. It's possible he'll make some starts for Atlanta, but he figures to be utilized in more of a long relief role.
As for Anderson, the once highly-touted starter hasn't pitched in MLB since 2022.
Anderson broke onto the scene with the Braves in 2020 and recorded a 1.95 ERA across six starts. He then logged a 3.58 ERA in 2021 while making 24 appearances. He played a key role in Atlanta's World Series title in '21, when he made four postseason starts and recorded a 1.59 ERA across 17 innings on the mound.
He struggled in 2022, before undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023. Across four minor-league levels in '24, Anderson recorded a 3.44 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 68 innings. The 26-year-old will now get the chance to rediscover his past form and get back on track with the Halos.