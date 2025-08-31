Angels’ Bullpen Acts Fast After Outfielder Suffers Ugly Injury Running Into Wall
Taylor Ward is lucky he has attentive teammates.
The Los Angeles Angels outfielder ran headfirst into the left field wall while attempting to chase down a fly ball off the bat of Houston Astros second baseman Ramon Urias in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ward missed the ball, but got a face-ful of the wall and fell to the field in a heap.
He eventually got up and signaled to the Angels' bullpen that he needed help, and the team's relievers responded, rushing out to check on him and provided a towel to soak up the blood running down his face.
Video is below.
That is a scary scene.
The outfield at Daikin Park can be difficult to navigate due to its intricate angles.
Ward left the game and was replaced in left field by Luis Rengifo, who moved from second base, with Christian Moore taking over that spot.
Despite Ward's absence, the Angels won the game 3-0. Hopefully, he winds up being OK.