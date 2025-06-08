Angels Coach Left Snacks on the Field for Mariners Coach in Sweet Father-Son Moment
Most parents will go to great lengths to keep their child hydrated and well-fed during a sports game—even at the pro level. Los Angeles Angels first base coach Eric Young Sr. was doing just that during Saturday night's matchup against the Seattle Mariners when he tossed out some snacks to his son, Eric Young Jr., was the first base coach of the other team.
During the fifth inning, Young Sr. ran over and threw what looked like a protein bar on the field in front of his son. Young Jr. casually got up from the bench, picked it up and then put it in his back pocket.
Check out that sweet moment below:
Apparently this isn't the first time this has happened between the Youngs. Two years ago, Young Sr., who was then the Atlanta Braves' first base coach, also tossed a snack on the field for Young Jr., who was the Washington Nationals' first base coach. May this very wholesome Young family tradition never die.
With Father's Day just around the corner, Young Jr. is probably already thinking of ways to celebrate his dad and maybe try to return the favor.