Angels Fans Miffed After Fireworks Accidentally Went Off for Eugenio Suarez Homer
The Los Angeles Angels' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday largely went smoothly, as the Angels sent their fans home happy with a 10-5 victory.
But the Angels fans weren't happy for the entirety of the victory at Angel Stadium—and in one particular instance, their annoyance may have been warranted. Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who had already homered earlier in the game, stepped up to the plate in the top of the fourth inning and belted the second pitch of the at-bat over the wall for his second long ball of the night—and 31st of the season.
Apparently, whoever was in charge of the pyrotechnics for the Angels was excited for the Diamondbacks third baseman, as fireworks were launched while Suarez ran around the bases. Angels fans were not pleased to see the that the honor usually reserved for Los Angeles hitters who leave the yard was accidentally utilized for the visiting Diamondbacks slugger.
So, some boos were heard as Suarez rounded the bases.
Of course, Angels fans couldn't be too mad about the fireworks mishap, for the club stormed back to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a take a lead they would not relinquish en route to victory. Plus, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout collected the 395th home run of his career as he inches closer to the milestone mark of 400.
Hard to be too mad after those things occurred.