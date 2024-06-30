Angels Found Coolest Way to Throw Out Tigers Runner Attempting to Steal Second
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe and second baseman Luis Guillorme combined to make one of the coolest plays of the 2024 MLB season during the club's 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.
O'Hoppe and Guillorme were pressed into action in the top of the ninth inning with one out and Tigers outfielder Riley Greene at first base. With a 1-2 count on the Detroit's Matt Vierling, Greene took off and attempted to steal second base on a seemingly perfect pitch to do so—a Carlos Estevez slider that darted to the left and forced O'Hoppe to backhand it.
But O'Hoppe was unperturbed, as he uncorked a bullet throw from his knees, one that sent Guillorme airborne just overhead a sliding Greene. As Guillorme sailed over the Tigers outfielder, he applied the tag, completing a stunning play.
It's hard to say what was more impressive, O'Hoppe's off-balance throw or the presence of mind from Guillorme to athletically leap for the ball and make the tag at the same time. Most importantly, the play snuffed out any Tigers' hopes of a rally in the ninth.
The Angels went on to win the game in the bottom of the 10th inning on a walk-off single from outfielder Kevin Pillar. But not before O'Hoppe and Guillorme provided a worthy candidate for web gem of the year.