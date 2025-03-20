Angels Manager Ron Washington Instates No Cell Phone Rule in Clubhouse
The Los Angeles Angels have instated a new rule in their locker room—players are not allowed to use their cell phones in the clubhouse. Angels manager Ron Washington has laid out this new policy in hopes of getting his team to bond and focus more on baseball.
“It is not punishment; I just want some focus," Washington said of the new rule, via Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.
Washington, entering his second year as the Angels manager, previously established this rule when he was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007-14. Players that broke the rule received a $500 fine.
On the Angels, three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks will be in charge of enforcing the rule, as well as setting the penalty fine amount.
Washington notes that he also should be held accountable if he is found breaking the rule. “I fit in it, too,” Washington said. “If I’m outside (my office) in the clubhouse on the phone, I want them to ring my butt up, too.”
According to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, both Trout and shortstop Zach Neto have found the rule has worked out "great" to this point.
The Angels are coming off a 2024 season in which they finished with a franchise worst 63-99 record. They have not made the postseason in over a decade, and clearly need to continue making changes. This new cell phone policy might not necessarily make a significant difference in the win-loss column, but can at least allow the team to bond more as the long season approaches.