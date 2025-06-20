Angels Manager Ron Washington Stepping Away From Team for Health Reasons
The Los Angeles Angels will be under new field management for the foreseeable future.
Angels manager Ron Washington will step away from the team indefinitely for health reasons, Los Angeles told reporters Friday afternoon via Sam Blum of The Athletic. Washington, 73, has managed the Angels for the past two seasons.
Taking over as acting manager will be bench coach Ray Montgomery, a former right fielder and pinch hitter for the Houston Astros.
As a manager, Washington is primarily known for his stint with the Texas Rangers from 2007 to '14. He guided the Rangers to their first two pennants in 2010 and 2011, and remains that club's all-time winningest skipper.
Washington played 10 seasons in MLB with five teams from 1977 to 1989—most notably the Minnesota Twins.
This year, Los Angeles has a 36-38 record. The Angels currently sit 6.5 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West division race.