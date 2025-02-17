SI

Angels' Mike Trout Announces Position Change Ahead of 2025 Season

The three-time AL MVP is switching things up to preserve his health.

Mike Kadlick

Trout is among the MLB's top players. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
One of MLB's best players is switching things up ahead of the 2025 season.

While speaking with reporters at the start of Los Angeles Angels' spring training, Mike Trout announced that he'll switch positions this year.

"Kind of just threw everything on the table," he said of his discussions with the team this offseason. "As in what's best for me body-wise [to] keep me on the field, and came to the conclusion that I'm gonna go to right field. I like it, try it out, see where it goes."

Trout has been a career center fielder since his major league debut with the Angels in 2011. He's played right field just 17 times.

Despite being widely considered one of the best players of his generation, the 33-year-old Trout has dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout the last several years. Since 2019, he's played more than 100 games just once.

"I mean, just look at my last couple years," Trout said on Monday when asked about his previous hesitation to move off center field. "Just trying to preserve the legs and go out there and run some balls down in right. That's what we came to. I'm with it."

Perhaps the position change will bode well for the 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP. The Angels open up their 2025 regular season on the road, taking on the White Sox from Chicago on Thursday, March 27 at 4:10 p.m. EST.

Mike Kadlick
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

