Angels Prospect Pulled From Triple A Game in the Middle of an Inning
Matthew Lugo is having a rollercoaster of a season in the Los Angeles Angels organiztion. Lugo, a 24-year old outfielder currently ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Angels organization, started his season on the Triple A Salt Lake Bees. He was called up and made his major league debut on May 9th and started the next day.
Lugo came out on fire with nine hits in his first 25 at bats with three home runs, a double and a triple in his first eight games. With Mike Trout preparing to return from the injured list, Lugo was optioned back to Salt Lake after going 0-for-14 in his last few games.
Then on Sunday he was mysteriously pulled from a game in the middle of an inning. The timing was particularly odd because it was right after a ball dropped in front of him. No injury was reported and when you watch the replay, it's not like Lugo wasn't hustling.
At least one person reported seeing Lugo hug the team's manager as he left the game, but there still hasn't been any report that Lugo has been called back up to the Angels.
So time will tell whether there's more news coming about Mike Trout's health or maybe the Angels are just looking for a spark as they have lost seven of their last eight games.