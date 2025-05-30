Mike Trout Pushed Angels for Return From Injury Before Team's Target Date
Mike Trout literally couldn't wait to get back in the Los Angeles Angels lineup.
Trout, who missed 26 games due to a bone bruise in his left knee, was officially activated off the injured list on Friday before the club's game against the Cleveland Guardians. But it seems that a Friday return was a bit sooner than the Angels had internally forecasted for the three-time American League MVP.
The original plan was for Trout to return on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, Angels manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Trout, who hasn't played since April 30, ran the bases on Tuesday and Wednesday and took some swings against live pitching on Wednesday. According to Washington, the Angels were planning to have Trout ramp it up on the bases while also taking some reps in the outfield.
But an "antsy" Trout told Fletcher that he essentially forced the issue.
"I think I came out of it the other day good," Trout said. "Wasn’t too sore or anything. I’m gonna go out there and have some good at-bats. Just itching to get out there—I was getting antsy. I knew I was close."
The compromise?
Trout will serve as the designated hitter for "a little bit", as he told Angels reporter Erica Weston. He plans to "get to some outfield stuff in the coming days."
Plus, Washington wants Trout to exercise caution on the basepaths, per the Orange County Register.
A little bit of caution could go a long way regardless, given Trout's recent injury woes. He last played 100-plus games in 2022.
"Bone bruises are tricky," Trout told the paper. "I know I’m gonna be sore, but I can deal with it."
Trout is batting .179 with nine home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored in 29 games played this season.