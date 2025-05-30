SI

Angels Set to Take Mike Trout Off IL, Timeline for Return to Active Roster

Tim Capurso

Trout has been sidelined since May 1 due to a bone bruise.
Mike Trout's return from injury is imminent.

The Angels on Thursday optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to the team's Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake Bees, a move that the club's beat writer Jeff Fletcher noted will correspond with Trout's activation from the injured list.

An Angels source confirmed to Fletcher that Trout will indeed be activated off the injured list before the club's game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

The three-time American League MVP hasn't played since April 30 due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Trout, 33, was able to run the bases on Tuesday and Wednesday and faced live pitching on Wednesday.

Considered among the best players of his generation, Trout has battled injuries in recent years, missing parts of each of the last four seasons due to calf, back, wrist and knee ailments.

Trout has missed 17 games this season due to the bone bruise. Los Angeles has gone 13-13 without Trout and has lost five consecutive games.

An 11-time All-Star, Trout posted a .179/.264/.462 slash line with nine home runs, 18 RBI and 14 runs scored in 29 games played in 2025.

