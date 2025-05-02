Mike Trout Injury Update: Angels Star Gets Mixed News on His Knee
The Los Angeles Angels will be without superstar Mike Trout for a little while.
Angels manager Ron Washington announced Thursday night that Trout was being placed on the injured list due to a bone bruise in his left knee. However, Washington added that the injury was not believed to be significant and that tests showed no structural damage in his knee.
Trout exited Wednesday's loss to the Seattle Mariners during an at-bat in the third inning when he tried to run out a ground ball. After the game, Trout told reporters his knee was feeling better, but he was left out of the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Detroit Tigers.
It's another trip to the IL for the oft-injured Trout, who just hasn't been able to stay on the field over the past several years. He suffered a torn meniscus in the same knee last season, and before that, dealt with a broken hamate bone, a back injury and a calf sprain.
The Angels have lost six straight games and currently sit in last place in the AL West with a 12-18 record.