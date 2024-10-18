SI

Announcer Brian Anderson's Call of Guardians' Game-Tying Homer Was Absolutely Electric

An incredible call suited for an incredible moment.

Liam McKeone

The Guardians were on their last legs when Big Christmas saved them
The Guardians were on their last legs when Big Christmas saved them / MLB on TN
Thursday night's ALCS Game 3 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians got incredibly exciting in the late innings. The visiting pinstripes went back-to-back thanks to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth to take the lead, entering the bottom of the ninth up 5–3.

The Guardians were teetering on the verge of a borderline insurmountable 3–0 deficit but still managed to get a man on second with two outs. Then Jhokensy Noel, the slugger known as Big Christmas, came up to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to tie it all up.

It was an amazing moment and play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson absolutley nailed the call for TNT. As soon as Noel made contact Anderson and his cohorts in the broadcast booth were reduced to excited shouts for a few seconds. Then Anderson's instincts took over and he delivered the call of the playoffs so far: "BIG CHRISTMAS HAS TIED IT! THE ULTIMATE PRESENT UNDER THE TREE!"

Such an epic moment is only compounded by a great call and Anderson killed it here.

What a homer. What a call.

Liam McKeone
