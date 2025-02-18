SI

Announcer Joe Buck Cracked the Perfect Joke in Response to MLB Opening Day Return

Buck knows how the fans feel about him.

Brigid Kennedy

Analyst Joe Buck on Jan 14, 2018.
Analyst Joe Buck on Jan 14, 2018. / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Legendary baseball announcer Joe Buck is returning to the MLB broadcast booth temporarily to call the Opening Day contest between the New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers—and he has a preemptive message for both fan bases.

"Only doing this because I missed the ‘why do you hate the Yankees’ shots on twitter (it was twitter then) and add the Brewers fans who think I don’t like Milwaukee or the Packers or cheese," he wrote. "Both sides are WRONG. Anyway, it’s gonna be fun. Can’t wait actually. Saddle up!"

Buck has previously poked fun at the fact that fans of both teams in whichever game he is calling always seem to think he is rooting against them, so this Tuesday afternoon message played perfectly into that narrative.

MLB Opening Day is slated for Thursday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET. Buck will be joined in the booth by former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and lead color analyst for the Brewers Bill Schroeder, as both teams duke it out in the Bronx.

