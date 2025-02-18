Joe Buck’s Return to the Baseball Booth Is Good News for Fans
1. “Nobody watches a game for the announcers.”
People LOVE saying this whenever they are partaking in a discussion about the folks who call the games on television.
For the most part, it’s a true statement. But a broadcaster can help or hurt your enjoyment of a game telecast.
Fans are ready to pounce on the broadcasters from the very start of a game. Networks want to avoid fans constantly bashing their broadcasters. So while fans may not tune in or out because of broadcasters, the presentation of a game is still important.
This is why I was very happy to see the news, via Andrew Marchand Tuesday morning, that Joe Buck is going to return to the baseball booth to call ESPN’s national broadcast of the Brewers-Yankees game on Opening Day, March 27.
Yes, I would watch the Yankees on Opening Day no matter who was in the booth, even A-Rod. But am I looking forward to the game a little more now to hear Buck call the action. Absolutely.
Even though he hasn’t called baseball for a few years now, Buck, who called baseball for Fox from 1996 to 2021, is still by far the best MLB play-by-play person in the business. So even if he only graces us with his presence for one game, it will be a treat to hear him do his thing once again.
I also need to point out that every time Buck has appeared on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, I’ve begged him to do some baseball and every time he has said no. So let’s give Buck credit for changing his mind and being open to calling a baseball game.
Tuesday morning, I texted Buck this clip of him telling me he’s done calling baseball.
His response?
“Narcissism. Pure The Barbara Streisand of baseball broadcasting.”
2. If you’ve listened to SI Media With Jimmy Traina over the past couple of months, you’ve heard me say on almost every episode that the days of CBS and Fox both airing the NFL on Sunday afternoons are going to be over sooner rather than later thanks to streaming services wanting their piece of the pie.
Now we have Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, telling Puck’s Matt Belloni that the streaming service will bid for Sunday afternoon games, which is not good news for CBS or Fox since their pockets don’t run nearly as deep as Netflix’s.
3. I had no idea that LeBron James had beef with Doug Gottlieb and I barely understand LeBron’s tweet here, but the bottom line is that even though it seems James was trying to dunk on the coach/radio host, this is a huge win for Gottlieb. The fact that LeBron would have Gottlieb in his head and warrant a tweet gives Gottlieb relevancy.
4. This is such a bad take from ESPN’s P.K. Subban. He was on Tuesday’s Get Up repeatedly asking NBA players, “What are you playing for” in regard to its All-Star Game.
They’re playing for nothing, which is why they don’t try or care. It’s not a real game. It’s an exhibition.
Subban also said, “You gotta be on the court. You gotta be there and when you’re there, you gotta go all in.”
Again, you absolutely do not have to go all-in for a meaningless exhibition game.
5. Great to see MLB legend Wade Boggs ring the bell after beating prostate cancer.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with golf insider from Skratch, Dan Rapaport.
Rapaport talks about his new weekly show, Dan on Golf, how golf media has changed over the years, the explosion in golf’s popularity on YouTube and gambling’s role in the increased interest in golf.
Rapaport discusses what the TGL needs to fix, the relationship between LIV and the PGA Tour and the contract issues LIV will soon face. Rapaport also drops a very early Masters prediction, explains Bryson DeChambeau’s turnaround and much more.
Following Rapaport, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
This week‘s segment kicks off with a discussion about the Super Bowl halftime show, the overall Super Bowl telecast and the end of the NFL season. Other topics discussed include Hubie Brown’s final game as an NBA analyst, Dick Vitale’s return behind the mic, Bill Maher’s take on watching the NFL on streaming services and the report about the Jets telling Aaron Rodgers he could no longer appear on Pat McAfee’s show. We also have a follow-up conversation on Sal’s “ratty” sneakers.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Turn up your volume and just watch.
