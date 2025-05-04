MLB Announcers Loved Umpire’s Gymnastics Move to Narrowly Avoid Collision
MLB umpires catch a lot of heat when they miss calls or make egregious mistakes during games. It's just part of the job. But they should also be applauded when they do something awesome during a game.
Chris Guccione did just that in Saturday's Colorado Rockies-San Francisco Giants game when he found a very athletic way to avoid what could have been a painful collision at first base.
This all happened in the top of the eighth inning with Colorado's Ryan McMahon had his bunt fielded by the first baseman. He was then tagged out and fell to the ground in foul territory. Guccione was able to jump over him and make the call with style.
Check this out:
The Rockies' announcers loved it, too, saying: "That's a gold medal in the Umpire Gymnastics."
Well played, Chris Guccione.