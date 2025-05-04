SI

MLB Announcers Loved Umpire’s Gymnastics Move to Narrowly Avoid Collision

Andy Nesbitt

Chris Guccione did a great job of avoiding what could have been a very painful collision in Saturday's Rockies-Giants game.
Chris Guccione did a great job of avoiding what could have been a very painful collision in Saturday's Rockies-Giants game. / MLB
In this story:

MLB umpires catch a lot of heat when they miss calls or make egregious mistakes during games. It's just part of the job. But they should also be applauded when they do something awesome during a game.

Chris Guccione did just that in Saturday's Colorado Rockies-San Francisco Giants game when he found a very athletic way to avoid what could have been a painful collision at first base.

This all happened in the top of the eighth inning with Colorado's Ryan McMahon had his bunt fielded by the first baseman. He was then tagged out and fell to the ground in foul territory. Guccione was able to jump over him and make the call with style.

Check this out:

The Rockies' announcers loved it, too, saying: "That's a gold medal in the Umpire Gymnastics."

Well played, Chris Guccione.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB