Announcers Not Impressed With Fan Claiming to Miss Big Life Moment for Brewers-Mets
One Milwaukee fan apparently made an interesting life decision Wednesday to attend Game 2 of the Brewers' wild-card series against the New York Mets at American Family Field.
Wearing a Brewers visor and holding a onesie, the fan's sign revealed that he was attending the playoff game despite his first baby being due Wednesday. The bottom of the sign read, "P.S. Thanks honey."
Of course, this all could be in good fun and not reality. But ESPN announcers Boog Sciambi and Doug Granville were not having it.
"Wow, that's love right there," Sciambi said. "I'm assuming he's going to get a phone call if necessary and will bolt out of here."
The Brewers, facing elimination in Game 2, put on an entertaining display for that fan on Wednesday night at American Family Field. Despite trailing 1–0, 3–1 and 3–2, the Brewers fought back and took a 5–3 lead in the bottom of the eighth.
Jackson Chourio, the Brewers' 20-year-old rookie phenom, belted two opposite-field home runs, and 26-year-old outfielder Garrett Mitchell socked a go-ahead two-run dinger in the eighth inning.
If the Brewers hold on and win Game 2, they will force a Game 3 at American Family Field at 8:38 p.m. ET Thursday.