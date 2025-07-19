Announcers Were So Disappointed by Yankees Rookie’s ‘Inexcusable’ Play vs. Braves

"That can't happen. Those are little things that cost you a chance to have Aaron Judge hit with 1st and 3rd."



"First of all, you're not running hard to third, then you don't slide. As you said, perfect word, inexcusable."



Joe Girardi and MIchael Kay react on YES. https://t.co/gjitqcH5Jw pic.twitter.com/obTQeMiIlY