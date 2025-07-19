Announcers Were So Disappointed by Yankees Rookie’s ‘Inexcusable’ Play vs. Braves
Though the New York Yankees couldn't muster enough firepower in their 7-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, the effort was there—mostly.
Yankees rookie third baseman Jorbit Vivas had an outing to forget after a particularly bad bit of base-running, which allowed the Braves to complete a double play in the third inning. With the Yankees down 3-0, Vivas tried tagging up from second on a deep fly ball by Cody Bellinger, but he didn't seem to be running that hard to get to third and even appeared to slow down at the end.
To give credit where it's due, Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. uncorked an incredible throw from right field to tag Vivas out at third. But, had Vivas hustled a little bit more and slid, he probably would've been safe.
Yankees announcers Joe Girardi and Michael Kay both shook their heads at Vivas's visible lack of effort and voiced their disappointment on-air.
"Well, this is inexcusable," Girardi said. "I know [the Yankees] went over that in a meeting. That can't happen. Those are little things that cost you a chance to have Aaron Judge hit with first and third."
"You just took the bat out of Aaron Judge's hands," Kay said. "First of all, you're not running hard to third, and then you don't slide. As you said, perfect word, it is inexcusable."
Vivas admitted postgame that he was caught off guard by Acuña's arm but did take the blame for his costly error. Hopefully, the rookie can turn Friday night's mistake into a valuable learning moment moving forward.