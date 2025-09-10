SI

Anthony Rizzo to Retire as a Chicago Cub, Become Ambassador for Team

Key member of 2016 World Series team returning home.

Anthony Rizzo will remain a fixture in the Cubs organization.
Anthony Rizzo is returning to where it all started as he caps off his stellar career.

Rizzo, beloved in Chicago, will retire as a Cub and be honored in a ceremony on Saturday at Wrigley Field, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports. From there he'll become an ambassador for the organization.

The heart and soul of the 2016 World Series champion team that broke free of the most famous curses in sports history, Rizzo is finishing off a 14-year stint in the Major Leagues.

The sweet-swinging lefty made three All-Star teams in a row and finished in the top 10 of National League MVP voting in four consecutive years while playing on Chicago's North Side. He also racked up four Gold Gloves for his work at first base.

All told he collected 303 home runs and posted a .828 OPS over 1,727 games.

