Anthony Volpe, Corbin Carroll's Parents Took Heartwarming Photo at Yankee Stadium
When the Arizona Diamondbacks traveled to the Bronx for the first game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, it was a reunion for Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who were teammates on the 2018 U18 USA National baseball team.
But it wasn't just a reunion for the two young ballplayers. It was also a get-together for the Yankees shortstop and Diamondbacks outfielder's parents, who posed for a cool photo after the game, a 7-4 Diamondbacks win in which both players homered.
Caroll's mother, Pey-Lin Carroll, posted the photo, complete with a heartwarming caption, onto her account on X.
Volpe and Carroll each won a gold medal while competing for USA Baseball in the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championship in Panama. The experience was a memorable one for multiple reasons, as several members of the team had stomach issues that they claimed stemmed from ice cubes in the hotel's orange juice.
"It was the team joke,” Carroll recalled in a '22 story for The Athletic. “Everyone who drank the orange juice at breakfast was definitely sick."
Volpe, Carroll and two other members of the '18 orange juice squad, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, then reunited again at the 2022 Futures Game.
Tuesday's photo, courtesy of Carroll's mother, was a cool reminder of the many relationships and connections that are forged behind the scenes in professional sports.