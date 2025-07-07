Yankees Player’s Dad Seen Angrily Cursing at Mets Fan at Citi Field
The New York Yankees were able to end their six-game skid with a 6-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday and while the team should be feeling some good vibes after finally winning a game, the dad of one of their players might still be angry over a heated moment he had in the stands at Citi Field.
Anthony Volpe's father seemed to get into it with a Mets fan during the game, as a video caught him yelling a bunch of bad words at him while being held back from possibly escalating it even further.
While "God Bless America" started playing in the seventh inning, Volpe's dad could be heard yelling: "Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go! F--- you. F--- you. F--- you. You scumbag."
The Mets fan tried to come things down by saying: "Your son is the best. Your son’s the best. The best," before joining in the singing of "God Bless America."
Here's that moment:
Volpe went 0-for-4 in the win but he did score a run and had an RBI.