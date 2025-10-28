Aroldis Chapman Rips Yankees, Says He’d Rather Retire Than Play for Them
Aroldis Chapman has seen both sides of the Yankee-Red Sox rivalry, having pitched for New York for seven seasons and now Boston this past season. And, as Chapman made crystal clear during a recent appearance on the Swing Completo podcast, he doesn't intend on ever going back to the other side of the rivalry.
"No way, not even dead," Chapman said in Spanish in response to being asked if he'd ever play for the Yankees again. "If I were told that I was being traded to New York, I'd pack my things and go home. I'll retire right on the spot if that happens. I'm not crazy. Never again."
Why does Chapman feel so adamantly about never playing for the Yankees again?
"I dealt with a lot of disrespect [with the Yankees]," Chapman said. "I put up with a lot of things. I knew that they just wanted to find a way to get rid of me, but they didn't know how. And I just dealt with it quietly, kept playing, and doing what I always do."
Chapman was dealt to the Yankees in December of 2015 in exchange for four minor league players amidst allegations into a domestic violence incident allegedly involving the talented relief pitcher. Citing conflicting accounts and insufficient evidence, prosecutors declined to convict Chapman, though he received a 30-game suspension from MLB.
Chapman, after recording a 2.01 ERA and 20 saves in his first 31 games with the Yankees, was dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2016 trade deadline, then later reunited with the Yankees on a five-year deal that ensuing winter.
Chapman, a hard-throwing lefthander who routinely hits triple digits with his fastball, was largely effective during his tenure with the Yankees. From 2017 to 2022, he recorded the fifth-most saves in MLB, a 3.05 ERA and posted a 37 percent strikeout rate.
Unfortunately, for Chapman, his Yankee tenure was remembered more for two key home runs he allowed in the postseason, a 2019 American League Championship Series-winning dinger served up to Astros star Jose Altuve and a ninth-inning go-ahead blast to then-Rays infielder Mike Brousseau in the 2020 American League Division Series.
Chapman and ths Yankees also didn't seem to end their relationship on the best of terms.
Chapman's disappointing end to Yankees' tenure
In August of 2022, his last season in the Bronx, Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a "pretty bad infection" arising from a new tattoo he had recently got at the time. While the Yankees publicly showed no signs of frustration with the flamethrowing closer amid the unfortunate situation, that would soon change later that year.
Days before the Yankees were set to take on the Guardians in the ALDS, Chapman, after disappointing for much of the season, skipped a mandatory team workout and was then fined and subsequently left off the ALDS roster. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was openly critical of Chapman, calling his absence "disappointing" and questioning whether the eight-time All-Star was "all in."
Judging by Chapman's words, it seems pretty clear who he directs his ire towards with the Yankees.
"I got along well with all the players," Chapman said. "Never had a problem with anybody, even the manager. We're friends and we talk and everything. The bosses are the ones who make those decisions."
Chapman bounced from the Royals to the Rangers—with whom he won his second World Series title—and the Pirates before signing with Boston last winter. He pitched to a 1.17 ERA with 32 saves for the Red Sox in '25.