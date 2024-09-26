A’s Fans Chant 'Sell the Team,' Take Home Coliseum Dirt and Seats During Final Games
The Oakland Athletics played what will likely be their next to last game at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night. While the visiting Texas Rangers won the game, 5-1, fans were more there to say goodbye. The results haven't mattered in a while. After Thursday's game there will be no more games to produce results.
This final homestand is Oakland's last chance to see their team in person. It's also their last chance to say goodbye. Most importantly, a last chance to chant "sell the team," a sentiment that will certainly follow the team to Sacramento.
Some fans came looking for souvenirs. At least one rusted set of seats was torn up to be taken home by a fan. Who knows what else was forcibly removed by sad and angry fans.
A more wholesome moment was shown on the broadcast as someone from the grounds crew poured dirt from the field into fans' water bottles, cups and bags.
The entire scene was some weird amalgam of humor and sadness. No matter how mad fans have been, they want something to hold onto. Sometimes that means destruction of property, sometimes it's just a little pile of dirt to spread in the backyard so you know a piece of the team remains no matter where they play ball.