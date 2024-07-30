Report: Astros Acquire Starting Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in Trade With Blue Jays
The Houston Astros made a splash ahead of the trade deadline in order to buff up their starting rotation for the second half of the season, acquiring veteran left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.
Kikuchi, 33, has made 22 starts for the Jays this season. He's registered a 4.75 ERA with 130 strikeouts across 115 2/3 innings.
Injuries have marred Houston's starting rotation this year, with the likes of Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, José Urquidy, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers all on the injured list. Despite a slow start, the Astros managed to keep pace in the AL West, and now the addition of Kikuchi should help shore them over as they push for the postseason.
Prior to the addition of Kikuchi, the injury-riddled squad's starting rotation has consisted of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Jake Bloss, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti.
Bloss is part of the return headed to Toronto in exchange for Kikuchi, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The full deal will see the Blue Jays acquire Bloom, utilityman Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner–son of renowned Houston closer Billy Wagner, in what is a hefty haul for the Jays.
In his career, Kikuchi has made 144 starts, having pitched for Toronto as well as the Seattle Mariners, where he started his MLB journey in 2019.