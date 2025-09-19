Astros Activate All-Star Third Baseman Ahead of Crucial Series With Mariners
With an absolutely cardinal series against the Mariners looming, the Astros are ready to redeploy one of their best young talents.
Houston is activating third baseman Isaac Paredes from the injured list ahead of the team's three-game series against the Mariners, it announced Friday. Paredes, 26, has not played since July 19 due to a hamstring injury.
When he hurt himself, the two-time All-Star was slashing .259/.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs. As noted by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, each of those last two figures led the team at that time.
The Astros acquired Paredes from the Cubs on Dec. 13 in the trade that sent Chicago star right fielder and designated hitter Kyle Tucker. The transaction has worked out for both teams in the near term, as Paredes, Tucker and Houston right fielder Cam Smith have all provided their share of contributions to their new teams.
With nine games remaining, both the Astros and Seattle have 84–69 records. Houston is seeking its fifth straight American League West title, while the Mariners haven't won their division since 2001.