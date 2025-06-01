Astros Call Up No. 2 Prospect Amid Multiple Injuries on Team
The Houston Astros are calling up their No. 2 prospect Jacob Melton after Zach Dezenzo hit the 15-day injured list. Melton will take over as the center fielder.
The 24-year-old will make his MLB debut on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, as he will hit eighth in the lineup. He was drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft.
Through 17 games with the Triple A Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season, Melton has averaged .254/.371/.508 and hit two home runs and stole three bases.
Melton joins the Astros at a crucial time for the team. They currently sit in second place with a 31-27 record in the AL West, just half a game behind the Seattle Mariners.
Injuries have plagued the Astros recently, especially with the latest news regarding Yordan Alvarez's return. He's been out since May 2 and was expected to make a return soon. However, Alvarez underwent new imaging on his right hand and it revealed a small fracture that was previously believed to be a muscle strain. Alvarez's return is unknown, but he isn't likely to make it back to the field very soon.