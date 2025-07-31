Astros Continue Late Trade Push, Acquire Jesus Sanchez From Marlins
Mere minutes after reportedly acquiring shortstop Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins, the Houston Astros seemingly showed they aren't done.
The Astros are acquiring outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Ryan Gusto, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Sanchez, 27, has played his entire six-year career for the Marlins. He's seen action in 86 games this season, slashing .256/.320/.420 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Sanchez has career averages of 21 home runs and 69 RBIs per 162 games, though he has played more than 100 just twice.
Houston is enjoying a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers in the American League West division despite a glut of injuries.
Gusto, who will reportedly go to the Marlins in the deal, has started 14 games for the Astros this season. He's currently 7-4 with a 4.92 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched.