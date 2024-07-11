Astros Have Multiple First Basemen, Including Pete Alonso, in Trade Sights, per Report
The Houston Astros sit at 48-44 on the season, two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. As such, Houston is looking to add potential missing pieces to their roster ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
One of those players is Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who Astros general manager Dana Brown has inquired about, according to a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The Astros would love to add a first baseman, and Alonso is among several who could be moved at the right price, especially if the Mets fall deeper from contention after the All-Star break. The Astros have also reached out to the Diamondbacks about Christian Walker, and have kicked the tires on Cody Bellinger of the Cubs (who may be heading to the injured list) and Andrew Vaughn of the White Sox.
The Astros are also reportedly seeking starting pitching help. In addition to reaching out to the Mets about Alonso, Houston has also checked in on availability of starter Luis Severino. They've also inquired about Garret Crochet and Erick Fedde of the White Sox, among others.
Houston has consistently been in contention in the American League over the better part of the last decade, so expect the Astros to be aggressive once again as they make their playoff push.