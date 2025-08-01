Astros’ Jose Altuve Shared Two-Emoji Reaction to Carlos Correa Trade
Carlos Correa is going back to where it all started.
The Minnesota Twins dealt the three-time All-Star shortstop to the Houston Astros in a blockbuster move before the trade deadline, reuniting him with the team with whom he spent seven seasons and helped win the 2017 World Series.
Correa was reportedly a big fan of the reunion as he waived his no-trade clause to return to the Astros. "I let [the Twins] know there was only one team I would allow that to happen," Correa said.
Astros star Jose Altuve was also pumped about the Correa trade and shared a simple, two-emoji reaction on his Instagram Stories.
On Thursday night, Altuve reposted a graphic of Correa in an Astros jersey who was pointing to his wrist to signal, "It's time." Altuve added two clock emojis in the caption:
It should come as no surprise that the Astros second baseman is excited about the move given that the two were good friends and teammates from 2015 to '21.
Prior to the deadline deal, Altuve said he hadn't spoken to Correa about returning to Houston but did speculate on a potential reunion.
"Correa’s a guy with a lot of history here in Houston," Altuve said Wednesday. "He’s a great player, a great human being, great teammate, so I think anything that happens, I hope it’s the best for him and for us."