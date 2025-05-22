SI

Astros Pitcher Ronel Blanco Heading to IL With Elbow Inflammation

Blanco reported elbow soreness earlier this week and was diagnosed with inflammation. He is seeking a second opinion on the ailment.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco is heading to the injured list with elbow inflammation.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco is heading to the injured list with elbow inflammation, manager Joe Espada told the media on Thursday.

"He's going on the IL, and he's also going to get a second opinion next week," Espada said Thursday.

Blanco is going to get a second opinion on his sore right elbow, which he reported to Houston's medical staff after his start last Saturday. He went six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while tabbing five strikeouts. Blanco is just over a week removed from his best start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds, going eight innings and giving up just two hits while striking out 11.

The 31-year-old is 3-4 on the season with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts.

