Astros Prospect's Family, Minor-League Team Had Awesome Reaction to First MLB Homer
Have a debut, Zach Cole.
The Astros called up the outfield prospect Friday to help provide a spark to their offense, according to the Houston Chronicle. He did just that as he hit eighth and played left field in his first game with the team.
Cole wasted no time recording his first hit and home run as he took the first pitch he saw in the big leagues out of the park against the Braves. He turned on a 93-mph cutter up in the zone from Atlanta starter Hurston Waldrep and took it 423 feet over the right-field wall at Truist Park.
His family was in attendance sitting just beside Houston’s dugout and they couldn’t believe it. Pure bliss:
Cole spent most of his season in Double A Corpus Christi and his teammates went wild for the massive swing as they watched on TV from their locker room:
He was promoted to Triple A Sugar Land just last month and quickly impressed in his 15 games played with a slash line of .353/.459/.745 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. The hot start in his MLB debut didn’t end with the third-inning homer which put the Astros on the board. He ended the night 3-for-4 with four RBIs and the one long ball in an impeccable first showing.
He may just be the offensive spark the Astros needed as they sit with a half-game lead over the Mariners in the AL West with just 14 games left in their regular-season schedule.