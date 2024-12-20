Astros Sign Christian Walker to Three-Year Contract in Free Agency
The Astros are the latest team to make a splash in MLB Free Agency.
According to multiple reports, Houston is signing first baseman Christian Walker. It's a three-year, $60 million deal per ESPN's Alden González.
In his reporting, González suggested that this could mean the end of long-time Astros third-baseman Alex Bregman's time in Houston.
"The addition of Walker in all likelihood marks the end of Alex Bregman's tenure in Houston..." he writes. "Walker manning first base for the next three years means Isaac Paredes, the 25-year-old corner infielder who was recently acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade, will probably be Bregman's replacement at third base."
Bregman has spent his entire major league career with the Astros, winning two World Series' with the club in 2017 and '22.
As for their newest infield addition in Walker, the 33-year-old spent his last eight season with the Diamondbacks and has won three straight NL Gold Gloves at first base. In 2024, he hit .250/.335/.803 with 26 home runs and 84 RBI.