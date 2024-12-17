Kyle Tucker Addresses Long-Term Future With Cubs Following Astros Trade
The Chicago Cubs made their biggest splash of the offseason so far on Friday, trading for Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, one of the best bats available on the market this offseason.
The 27-year-old is set to make around $18 million via arbitration this year before hitting free agency for the first time in 2025. A former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner, Tucker will demand an impressive contract if and when he hits the market. The new Cubs star was asked Tuesday whether he would entertain extension talks with the Cubs instead of becoming a free agent next offseason, and he wouldn't totally rule it out.
"I'm always open to talks, see where it leads," Tucker said. I'm always open to that, you never know what the future's going to hold. In terms of that, kinda just see how things progress throughout the next however long and see where it leads us, but I'm always open for talks and negotiations and just kinda seeing where that leads. Definitely Chicago's a great city to play in, a great city just in general, so I'm open to anything."
Tucker went on to praise Cubs fans based on his brief Wrigley Field experience with the Astros last season.
"I'm excited. Last year was the first time I played in Wrigley Field, throughout my big league career at least. Those fans love their Cubs. ... Now obviously I get to experience it from the home side, really get to experience the love that the city and the fans show their Cubs, and excited to get out there and start playing in front of them and showing what I can do to help them.
"I don't think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs."
After seeing the deal that Juan Soto signed this offseason, Tucker will almost certainly play out the end of his contract this season. However, if Chicago makes an incredibly lucrative offer, as Tucker said, you never know what might happen.
Tucker hit hit .289/.408/.585 with 23 home runs and 49 RBIs in 78 games with Houston last season.