Astros' Yordan Alvarez Gets Concerning Update Amid Recovery From Hand Injury
The Houston Astros have been without star slugger Yordan Alvarez since early May as he's been sidelined with a small fracture in his hand.
The 28-year-old has been rehabbing his ailing hand in Florida, but has suffered a setback in his recovery. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Alvarez's rehab has been shut down and he's now set to visit a specialist in order to determine the best course of action.
Alvarez reportedly felt soreness while swinging a bat on Monday, prompting the team to shut him down.
Alvarez last played for the Astros on May 2. He'd been struggling at the plate all season, looking like a shell of his usual self throughout his first 29 games. Alvarez had a .210 batting average with a 82 OPS+ and just three home runs and 18 RBIs prior to landing on the IL.
The team expects to know more about his injury after his visit with the specialist, but this setback is certainly a cause for concern among fans, who were hoping to have Alvarez return to the lineup for the second half of the season.