A's All-Star Closer Mason Miller Lands on IL After Bizarre Training Injury
The Oakland Athletics have placed All-Star closer Mason Miller on the 15-day IL after he suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal (his pinkie finger) in a non-pitching injury.
Miller reportedly sustained the injury in the training room while preparing to do an exercise. MLB.com's Martín Gallegos reported that Miller put his hand down awkwardly on a training table, resulting in the injury to his pinkie finger. The injury occurred after his appearance in Monday's 4–0 win over the Houston Astros, during which the 25-year-old threw a scoreless ninth inning.
The rookie closer has been one of Oakland's few bright spots this season. Across 34 games, he's recorded a 2.21 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. He's notched 15 saves on the year while surrendering just three home runs.
He shined in the 2024 All-Star Game, lighting up the radar gun with a 103.6 mph pitch and even striking out Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there'd been some speculation that Oakland would listen to offers for Miller, though the team has stated its desire to keep him barring an offer that would pay the team a king's ransom.
With Miller headed to the IL, Oakland announced it was promoting veteran hurler Ross Stripling to the MLB roster.